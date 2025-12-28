BJP's Basavaraj Bommai said the Bangladesh govt has lost control over law and order amid atrocities against Hindus. He warned of regional instability if action isn't taken. Protests were also held in Indore and London against the violence.

BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the Bangladesh government has lost control over its people and the law and order situation in the country has deteriorated. The remarks of the BJP leader came following the reports of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. "The Bangladesh government has lost its control over its people and law and order. Minority people are totally unsafe," Bommai said.

Bommai Demands Action, Warns of Consequences

He urged the Bangladesh authorities to take immediate and strict action against those involved in violence. "They should take immediate action and arrest all the people who are committing atrocities against the Hindu people and give protection to Hindus, Hindu institutions and Hindu houses," he added.

Warning of wider regional consequences, the BJP MP said failure to act would have serious implications beyond Bangladesh. "Otherwise, the stability of this Southeast Asia region will be disrupted, and the country will have to pay the price," Bommai said.

Bommai stressed that ensuring the safety and security of minorities is the responsibility of any democratic government and called upon the Bangladesh government to restore law and order at the earliest.

BJP Protests in Indore

Earlier, BJP workers staged a protest against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday. "We are deeply angry and saddened by what is happening in Bangladesh, and we have protested against it. The entire country is outraged by these events. We Hindus are in the majority in India, yet we live here peacefully, but look at what the majority in Bangladesh is doing. Muhammad Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but he does not deserve it. We will write a letter to the Swedish government to withdraw this award. We are equally angered by the Congress party. When attacks took place in Palestine, they created an uproar both in Parliament and on the streets, yet not a single Congress leader issued a statement condemning what is happening in Bangladesh," BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya said.

Confidence in Centre's Diplomatic Intervention

Expressing confidence in the Centre's handling of the matter, Vijayvargiya said the central government was actively intervening through diplomatic channels.

Protests in London and India

Meanwhile, members of the Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities in London staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh. During the protest, demonstrators played 'Amar Shonar Bangla', Bangladesh's national anthem. Protesters raised slogans demanding an end to violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The protest in London followed a wave of demonstrations in India on Friday over reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.