Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai alleges irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming govt pressure on officials. He urges the Election Commission of India to intervene, citing procedural violations and lack of oversight.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday alleged large-scale irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene immediately, claiming that officials were working under pressure from the state government.

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Speaking to reporters here, Bommai claimed that the SIR exercise, which began about a week ago in Karnataka, was not being carried out in accordance with prescribed procedures. "For the last week, the SIR has started in Karnataka. Due to pressure from the state government, state employees are under tremendous pressure, like Anganwadi workers. An officer has committed suicide in Tumkur," Bommai alleged.

Allegations of Procedural Violations

He further claimed that officials were not conducting door-to-door verification as required. "Now they are not going house to house. They are sitting in general places, including the mosque, and trying to fill out the forms, which is illegal. A lot of irregularities are happening," he said.

The former Chief Minister also alleged that district administrations were failing to address complaints regarding the exercise. "Congress is trying to protect its vote bank...they are putting pressure on the officers. Instead of looking into the matter and making complaints, deputy commissioners are shielding this matter," he alleged.

Bommai Demands ECI Intervention

Calling for immediate intervention by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bommai said the state election machinery had failed to ensure proper implementation of the revision process. "I urge the Central Election Commission to intervene immediately. The State Election Commissioner has to do a lot of work, and he is not doing it," he said.

Bommai further urged the Election Commission to deploy vigilance teams across Karnataka to monitor the exercise. "The State Commission should send vigilance teams to all the districts, and they are not doing it. The Central Election Commission should intervene and ensure that the SIR is done at speed in the given time. The Central Election Commission should send its team. Then only proper work can be done here; this Congress government will deny the rights of the people to vote," he alleged.

ECI's SIR Phase-III Schedule

The ECI has announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

For the states of Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, the qualifying date is October 1. The draft roll will be published on August 5, with claims and objections from August 5 to September 4. The notice phase and disposal will conclude on October 3, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7. (ANI)