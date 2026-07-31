The Bombay HC has restrained Devang Dave and his accomplices from posting defamatory content against developer SD Corporation. The court passed the order in a Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed by the developer over a Kandivali project.

Bombay HC Restrains Alleged Activist in Defamation Case

The Bombay High Court came down heavily on alleged activist and politician Devang Dave, his accomplices Amit Kawle and Vishnu Bhosale, in a defamation suit filed by a developer from Kandivali who had allegedly been targeted by Dave and his accomplices.

Details of the Rs 100 Crore Lawsuit

The Mumbai-based developer SD Corporation Pvt Ltd filed a defamation suit against Dave, Kawle and Bhosale for defaming the developer, targeting the development project and using the name of the BJP party. The Bombay High Court, in its order against Dave, Kawle and Bhosale, directed that allegedly defamatory social media posts, videos and messages targeting the developer and its MHADA redevelopment project should not be circulated. Justice Abhay Ahuja passed the order on July 27 while hearing a suit filed by SD Corporation against Devang Dave, Amit Kawle and Vishnu Bhosale. The court held that the developer had made out a prima facie case for ad-interim relief.

According to the Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Dave, Kawle and Bhosale, SD Corporation, a joint venture between Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Dilip Thacker Group, alleged that the defendants had circulated false, malicious and misleading content on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms regarding the company's integrated redevelopment project at Samta Nagar, Kandivali (East). The developer claimed the posts accused it and MHADA of corruption and fraud, urged people to boycott the Sarova project, and sought to damage its reputation and business.

Allegations Against Defendant

The developer claimed that Devang Dave, who claims to be a BJP functionary, had been inciting the local public with ulterior motive for the last three years. In the past, he was accused of moving in a car with an MLA sticker and extorting money from local hawkers by claiming to be the PA of the Chief Minister, following which the Chief Minister had ordered a probe against him, the developer stated. On 19th May, despite being denied permission by the police, Devang Dave led a Morcha of about 150 persons and tried to disrupt the developer's sales on the auspicious occasion by spreading false and misleading accusations against the developer.

The developer submitted that the redevelopment project covers a 55-acre MHADA layout comprising 166 buildings of 74 cooperative housing societies. There are about 2,900 tenants, of which more than 2,000 flat owners have already been rehabilitated by the developer.

Legal Arguments and Court's Ruling

Senior Advocate Chetan Kapadia, appearing for the developer, contended that despite a cease-and-desist notice issued on May 13, 2026, the defendant continued publishing and circulating allegedly defamatory material. Despite the notice being served on Devang Dave in his individual capacity, he replied to the same on the letterhead of the BJP. The developer also sought damages and a permanent injunction against further publication of such content.

Counsel for defendant Devang Dave opposed the plea, arguing that truth is a complete defence to defamation and contended that the statements reflected the grievances of 11 housing societies. On being questioned by the court, however, the defence acknowledged that Dave was neither a member, purchaser nor prospective purchaser in the redevelopment project.

Observing that terms such as "corrupt", "fraud" and "scam" used in the impugned posts appeared, prima facie, to be disparaging and capable of interfering with the plaintiff's business and contractual relations, the court granted protection to the developer in the form of prohibiting the said persons from publishing or posting any libelous material against the developer on social media platforms as well as by visiting the project site or obstructing the redevelopment work.

The order will prove to be a landmark ruling and go a long way in curbing nuisance by antisocial elements posing as RTI and social activists, alleged political leaders, etc., who obstruct building projects by unfair means, the developer has observed.

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