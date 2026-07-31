Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said a decision on the FCRA Bill is pending the Business Advisory Committee's nod. He also confirmed action against protesting MPs. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed a key bill amid disruptions, leading to adjournment.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived in Jaipur on Friday, addressing a wide range of national developments including upcoming legislative agenda items, recent parliamentary disruptions, and court rulings. Speaking to reporters at the Jaipur airport, the Union Law Minister stated that stakeholder suggestions had been gathered concerning the FCRA Amendment Bill, adding that formal comments would follow once the Business Advisory Committee finalises its decision.

Responding to a question about tabling the FCRA Bill during the current Parliament session, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that suggestions had been sought from many people regarding this. He remarked, "It would be appropriate to comment only after a decision is reached by the Business Advisory Committee."

Minister Addresses Protests, Court Rulings

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also addressed the issue of the press conference held on Friday in Delhi by police personnel and their families concerning the recent CJP protest in the capital and mentioned that the matter of police personnel injured during that protest had been raised in the House.

Arjun Ram Meghwal also reacted to the unique protest staged within the Lok Sabha complex by MP Pappu Yadav and other opposition MPs who wore unusual attire to protest the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir. Confirming that disciplinary steps are underway against the participating lawmakers, he remarked, "A complaint regarding this matter had been lodged with the Speaker, and notices had been issued to them."

The Union Law Minister further commented on the court sentencing former Congress Councillor Tahir Hussain to life imprisonment in connection with the Delhi riots case.

Parliament Disrupted, Key Bill Passed

On the other hand, on Friday, the Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began at Parliament, amid sustained disruptions of both Houses.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha, which resumed proceedings at 12 noon on Friday, was adjourned for the day following heavy sloganeering by opposition members who demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amid the continuous protests and din, the House passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill. The Bill seeks to further amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

As this happened, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the opposition regarding the passage of a key bill in the House, asserting that the schedule for the legislation had been mutually agreed upon.

Speaking in the Lower House, Rijiju stated that the government intended for all members to participate in the legislative process. "Today an important bill was passed, and we indeed wanted everyone to participate in it. Time for this was fixed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC)," Rijiju said. Addressing the opposition members, the Minister further added, "You people should not go outside and say why was the bill passed without discussion?"

Following the passage of the Bill and the persistent disruptions, the House was adjourned till 11 am on August 3.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid uproar by Opposition members over several issues, including alleged police action during the students' protest on July 20 over the NEET issue. The proceedings of the Upper House will now resume on Monday at 11 am. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)