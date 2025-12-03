Two Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College in North Campus and Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji, received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning. Delhi Police and a bomb squad were dispatched, but no suspicious objects have been recovered.

Two Delhi University colleges received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police said. The threat was sent to Ramjas College in North Campus and Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji. The bomb squad and Delhi Police reached the sites immediately.

No Suspicious Objects Found

According to the Delhi Police, no suspicious objects have so far been recovered. Further details are awaited.

Previous Hoax Threat

A private school in Delhi's Chanakyapuri received a hoax bomb threat last month. After a thorough search, Delhi police officials found nothing suspicious, according to an official statement. (ANI)