A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Excise policy case, finding no criminal intent. Sunita Kejriwal thanked God, saying truth prevailed. Kejriwal broke down, accusing BJP of a conspiracy to finish AAP.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, expressed her gratitude and relief after a Delhi court discharged her husband and party leader Manish Sisodia in the Excise policy case. "I would like to thank God today. Arvind ji has spent his life with honesty. But these people (BJP) sent Arvind ji and his associates to jail. I had faith that truth would prevail. I would like to thank all those who stood by us..." she said while speaking to reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Court Finds Allegations Failed Judicial Scrutiny

Earlier today, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated. The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on the part of Manish Sisodia. It further stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of 'Biggest Political Conspiracy'

Following discharge, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal broke down outside court as he emphasised that he was not corrupt, adding that the court had said that both he and Manish Sisodia were "honest". Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal also accused PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching the biggest political conspiracy of independent India.

Ne also alleged that the BJP planned to finish the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its top five leaders while asserting that he has always said that the "truth emerges victorious." "I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest. Today, the court has discharged all accused in this case. We always said that the truth emerges victorious. We have full faith in the Indian legal system. Amit Shah and Modi ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy to finish AAP and 5 big leaders of the party were put in jail. The sitting CM was dragged out of his house and put in jail. Kejriwal is not corrupt. I have only earned honesty in my life. Today, the court has said that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are honest," Kejriwal said.

'Satyamev Jayate': Sisodia Hails Court Decision

Manish Sisodia also hailed the Courts decision saying that the truth has emerged victorious "Satyamev Jayate. Today, once again, I feel proud of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Ji's visionary thinking and the Constitution he crafted. Despite all the attempts by Modi Ji's entire party and all their agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been proven that Arvind Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia are staunchly honest," he said. (ANI)