Union Minister Suresh Gopi lauded PM Modi for honouring the resolution to rename Kerala to 'Keralam', calling it a long-pending wish cherished by every Malayali. The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal and will send the Bill to the state assembly.

PM Modi Honoured Essence of Kerala: Suresh Gopi

Union Minister and BJP MP Suresh Gopi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the essence of Kerala by renaming it "Keralam" and also by paying respects to the resolution, which was earlier passed in the state assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Gopi said the renaming of Kerala to Keralam will be cherished by every citizen of the state. "The essence of Kerala originally being Keralam has been honoured and respected by PM Narendra Modi, who leads the Govt of India. So, I am so thankful to him for having paid respects to the resolution that was made in the Keralam Assembly a few months back. I am so thankful that he has respected a long-pending wish, which will be cherished by every Malayali in my state Keralam," Suresh Gopi said.

Union Cabinet Approves Name Change Proposal

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill will be sent to the state assembly for its approval. The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls in the state, slated for the first half of this year.

Legislative Process Outlined

"After approval of the Union Cabinet, the President of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India," Vaishnaw said.

After receipt of the views of the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala, the Centre will take further action, and the recommendation of the President will be obtained for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, for the alteration of the name of the state of 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' in Parliament.

State Assembly's Resolution

The Legislative Assembly of Kerala passed a resolution in June 2024 to alter the name of the state of "Kerala" to "Keralam".