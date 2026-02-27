A foreign woman traveller, Ines Faria, alleged harassment in Mumbai via an Instagram video. She claimed a group of men followed her and a companion for over 15 minutes, persistently demanding photos despite her refusal, making her feel unsafe.

A foreign woman traveller has alleged harassment in Mumbai and shared a video on social media detailing her experience. The woman, identified as Ines Faria, posted the video on Instagram, stating that the incident occurred during her stay in India. She mentioned that this was the first time she faced such an experience in the country.

"This was the first time something like this happened to me in India... and I've been here for 2 months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different," she said.

Traveller Details 'Overwhelming' Ordeal

According to her post on Instagram, a group of men allegedly kept following her and her companion, repeatedly asking for photographs despite her refusal. "They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I didn't feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes, and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point, I had to physically push them away just to create space," she said.

She further emphasised the importance of consent and personal safety, writing, "Just a reminder that 'no' is a full sentence. And your safety and comfort always come first."