Nagpur Police conducted a thorough search operation at multiple locations, including the RSS headquarters, after a bomb threat was received via email. Officials said nothing suspicious was found. A separate incident in Pune saw a bomb defused at a hospital.

Nagpur Police on alert after bomb threat

Nagpur Police carried out a detailed search operation at multiple locations after receiving a bomb threat email, officials said on Wednesday.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Rahul Madne told reporters here that the threat was received via email, following which security teams were deployed to conduct checks at sensitive locations. "An email was received threatening to plant a bomb and blow things up. Following the information received via that email, we are conducting a thorough search; the operation is currently underway. We are checking three locations: the RSS headquarters, Hedgewar Bhawan and Harihar...Nothing has been found so far, but it was important to conduct a thorough check, and that process is now complete," he said.

Officials added that no suspicious material has been found so far, and the operation was conducted as a precautionary measure.

Low-grade explosive found in Pune hospital

On May 13, a device containing low-grade explosives was found on the premises of a private hospital in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening, prompting a large-scale response from the police and bomb disposal teams, officials said.

According to officials, the suspicious object was spotted near a washroom inside the hospital premises. A doctor noticed the device, which reportedly had a digital clock-like object attached to it, and immediately informed the police control room.

Promptly after receiving the information, the Senior officials of the Pune City Police arrived at the hospital and conducted a thorough search of the premises. Meanwhile, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) successfully defused the bomb.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team also arrived to conduct further investigation. The police, ATS, and crime branch are conducting a joint investigation on all possible angles, including the possibilty of a terrorist attack. (ANI)