Multiple courts in Karnataka, including the High Court's Dharwad bench, received bomb threats via email, leading to mass evacuations. Police searches found no explosives, with authorities deeming the threats a hoax and launching an investigation.

The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday received a bomb threat email, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises and initiate a thorough search. The police, including SP Gunjan Arya, the bomb disposal squad, and fire brigade personnel, are on the scene.

Hoax Threats Disrupt Courts in Mysuru, Gadag, Bagalkote

Similar threats were also received by district courts in Mysuru, Gadag, and Bagalkote, but no suspicious objects were found. The threat emails were deemed hoaxes, and investigations are underway to trace the source. The incident has caused significant disruption, with court proceedings temporarily suspended.

Police Confirm Searches Completed

The police safely evacuated the court staff, and a thorough check of the premises was conducted.

SP Gunjan Arya stated that no suspicious items were found during the search and that an FIR has been lodged. "Around 3 pm, we finished checking the court premises, all the buildings and open grounds, but we haven't found any suspicious objects. The prima facie report is that the threat came from a personal email. We have lodged an FIR, and further investigation is underway," the SP told ANI.

When asked whether the threat was a hoax, the SP said only an investigation could determine the truth. "The threat might be a hoax, but we will investigate with due diligence to discover the truth," he noted.

Mysore District Court Also Receives Threat

Meanwhile, another bomb threat was also received at the Mysore District Court on Tuesday, threatening that three RDX bombs would be detonated by 1:55 PM, following which the staff was evacuated and a thorough search of the premises was underway.

Speaking to ANI, a lawyer from Mysore Court said the court had also received the threat via email, and the police were promptly informed, after which the inspection began. "As usual, we lawyers were present at the court around 10:30 this morning to participate in court proceedings. The Mysuru District Court received an email message of a bomb threat. Consequently, a warning was issued to evacuate all the judges immediately," the lawyer said.

He further stated that, "The Principal District and Sessions Judge of Mysuru, Smt. Usharani Madam immediately informed the Police Commissioner about the matter. The Bomb Disposal Squad was conducting inspection operations. Following the request of the Police Commissioner, people were evacuated from the court premises."