Over 3,217 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated, with port operations across India functioning normally, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said. All seafarers in West Asia are safe, and a major LPG cargo was discharged at Kandla.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday said more than 3,217 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far, including 61 in the last 96 hours, while port operations across India continue to function normally without congestion.

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West Asia Operations Update

He said that all Indian seafarers in West Asia are safe and maritime operations remain uninterrupted, while confirming the successful discharge of a major LPG cargo at Kandla port.

Addressing an interministerial media briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, said the Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier 'Symi', carrying 19,965 metric tonnes of LPG for India with 21 foreign crew members onboard, berthed at Kandla on May 16 and completed unloading of its cargo.

"As briefed in the last media interaction on 14th May, the Marshall Island-flagged LPG carrier Simi, which was carrying 19,965 metric tons of LPG cargo for India with 21 foreign crew members on board, berthed at Kandla on 16th May late at night and completed its discharge of the entire cargo. The Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations," Mangal added.

Control Room and Repatriation Efforts

Mangal added that no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels or foreign ships with Indian crew has been reported in the past 96 hours. He also said the maritime control room has handled 9,702 calls and over 21,000 emails so far, including 436 calls and 996 emails in the last 96 hours.

"All Indian seafarers in the regions are safe and no incident involving Indian flagged vessels or foreign flagged vessels with Indian crew has been reported in past 96 hours. As regard the control room updates, it has handled till date 9,702 calls and more than 21,000 emails. In past 96 hours around 436 calls and 996 emails have been received from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders. The ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,217 Indian seafarers so far, including 61 in last 96 hours from various locations across the Gulf region. Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported," he further said. (ANI)