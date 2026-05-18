Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced officials from key departments have pledged not to buy gold for a year. The move follows PM Modi's call for a simple, self-reliant lifestyle and includes promoting natural farming.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a simple and self-reliant lifestyle amid global uncertainties, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said officials from key agriculture and rural development departments have pledged not to buy gold for one year except on special occasions.

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Officials Pledge Simple Lifestyle, No Gold for a Year

Speaking to the media after holding the meeting with different departments, Chouhan said that the officials also resolved to promote natural farming and ensure balanced use of fertilisers as part of a broader effort to conserve resources and strengthen sustainable agriculture practices. "Considering the global circumstances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country to adopt a simple lifestyle, conserve natural resources, and make collective efforts for self-reliance. The people of the country are seriously following his appeal... In the meeting of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Rural Development, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Agricultural Education, and Department of Land Resources, all the officials have decided that they will not buy gold for one year without any special occasion... They have resolved to practice natural farming and balanced use of fertilisers," he said.

Khet Bachao Abhiyan and Fertiliser Savings

"If anyone's home has a marriage, then only can they buy. We will extend our "Khet Bachao Abhiyan" from 15th June. We will do more with state government help. We will take steps; our scientists will go and see the soil, after that we will use khad accordingly. In this way, we will save fertiliser manure because we are importing manure as well, so we are planning to save. We will also improve organic agriculture," Chouhan further emphasised.

Conservation Measures for Electricity and Fuel

In line with the resolve to save electricity, the Union Minister said, "Our ministry has decided Will save electricity for that we are also planning will do work from home alternative..will do maximum virtual meeting.. will try to do car pulling. l once in a week will also plan how to save edible oil," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

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