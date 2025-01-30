Body of young man found in Telangana canal; police suspect Malayali identity after tracing clue in shirt

A young man’s body was found in a canal in Nalgonda, Telangana. Police suspect he’s a Malayali after tracing his shirt to a company selling exclusively in Kerala. The investigation continues, awaiting post-mortem results.

Hyderabad: A young man was found dead in a canal in Nalgonda, Telangana, with police suspecting the deceased to be a Malayali. The body was discovered on January 18th on the banks of the canal in Gurrampode, Nalgonda.

The Telangana police believe the youth was murdered and later dumped in the canal. At the scene, authorities found the victim’s clothes, including his shirt, which led to a key breakthrough in the investigation. The shirt's style code was traced to a company that only sells the product in Kerala.

Konda Malepally Circle Inspector K. Dhanunjaya confirmed that this information prompted the police to conclude that the deceased might be from Kerala. The Telangana police have now reached out to their Kerala counterparts for further details on the youth’s identity and to assist in the ongoing murder investigation.

Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report for more clarity on the cause of death.

