Body of young man found in Telangana canal; police suspect Malayali identity after tracing clue in shirt

A young man’s body was found in a canal in Nalgonda, Telangana. Police suspect he’s a Malayali after tracing his shirt to a company selling exclusively in Kerala. The investigation continues, awaiting post-mortem results.

Body of young man found in Telangana canal; police suspect Malayali identity after tracing clue in shirt dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: A young man was found dead in a canal in Nalgonda, Telangana, with police suspecting the deceased to be a Malayali. The body was discovered on January 18th on the banks of the canal in Gurrampode, Nalgonda. 

Also Read: Balaramapuram child murder: Uncle admits to killing 2-year-old, police to further probe to confirm statement

The Telangana police believe the youth was murdered and later dumped in the canal. At the scene, authorities found the victim’s clothes, including his shirt, which led to a key breakthrough in the investigation. The shirt's style code was traced to a company that only sells the product in Kerala. 

Konda Malepally Circle Inspector K. Dhanunjaya confirmed that this information prompted the police to conclude that the deceased might be from Kerala. The Telangana police have now reached out to their Kerala counterparts for further details on the youth’s identity and to assist in the ongoing murder investigation.

Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report for more clarity on the cause of death.

Also Read: Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Fire erupts in tents at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh mela, no casualties reported (WATCH) vkp

BREAKING: Fire erupts in tents at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh mela, no casualties reported (WATCH)

'Will send 3 bottles of Yamuna to ECI officials...': Kejriwal hits back at EC amid poisoning allegations vkp

'Will send 3 bottles of Yamuna to ECI officials...': Kejriwal hits back at EC amid poisoning allegations

Forcing spouse to convert in inter-faith marriage amounts to mental cruelty, violates right to life: Madras HC shk

Forcing spouse to convert in inter-faith marriage amounts to mental cruelty, violates right to life: Madras HC

Balaramapuram child murder: Uncle admits to killing 2-year-old, police to further probe to confirm statement anr

Balaramapuram child murder: Uncle admits to killing 2-year-old, police to further probe to confirm statement

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu weather update THESE districts to get heavy rainfall check full forecast here gcw

Tamil Nadu weather update: THESE districts to get heavy rainfall | Check full forecast here

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared dmn

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for 'The Odyssey'; Read on NTI

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for ‘The Odyssey’; Read on

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims anr

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon