Balaramapuram child murder: Uncle admits to killing 2-year-old, police to further probe to confirm statement

A two-year-old's death in Balaramapuram has been confirmed as a murder, with the child's maternal uncle, Harikumaran, confessing to the crime. He admitted to throwing the child into a well, resulting in her death.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The incident in Balaramapuram, where a two-year-old child was found dead in a well, has been confirmed as a murder on Thursday (Jan 30). The child's maternal uncle, Harikumaran, confessed to the crime, stating that he was responsible for the child's death. Police are working to verify his confession, with Harikumaran admitting that he threw the child into the well, resulting in her death.

Kerala: 2-year-old missing from home found dead in well amidst suspicious circumstances in Thiruvananthapuram

Harikumaran is the brother of the child's mother. However, the police do not fully trust his confession and continue to question him. Earlier, the child’s father, mother, and maternal uncle were all taken into custody. During further interrogation, the maternal uncle admitted to the crime. The police indicated that more details, including the motive behind the murder, will be clarified after additional questioning.

Since morning, Harikumaran had been evasive during questioning, not cooperating with the police. His responses indicated that he was avoiding direct answers, with the police having to conduct their own investigation. However, after continuous interrogation, Harikumaran eventually confessed to the crime.

The body of the two-year-old girl, Devendhu, was found in a well in the family’s yard this morning in Balaramapuram.

The incident remained shrouded in mystery throughout the morning. Initially, the police suspected foul play and took the child's father, mother, grandmother, and maternal uncle into custody for questioning. It was only after detailed questioning that the truth behind the murder unraveled. The deceased, Devendhu, was the daughter of Sreethu and Sreejith.

Devendhu, who had slept with her father, mother, and sister the previous night, was found missing the next morning. After a search, her body was discovered in a well in the family’s yard. The search, carried out by relatives attending the posthumous rituals of the child's grandmother, led to the grim discovery. The police initially treated the case as a potential murder.

The contradictions in the statements made by the mother and grandmother raised suspicions, and this prompted the police to investigate further. 

