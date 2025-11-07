The body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Noida's Sector 82 area. Noida police have retrieved the body and formed three teams to identify the deceased and investigate the matter, according to ADCP Sumit Shukla.

Police Confirm Discovery

Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla stated that the body has been retrieved from the drain, and an investigation is underway to uncover further details. "On November 6, 2025, the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a drain near Sector 82... Upon receiving the information, local police promptly retrieved the body from the drain," he said.

Three Teams Formed for Investigation

The ADCP further said that three teams are conducting an investigation to identify the dead body, and post-mortem examinations are being arranged. "Procedures for and post-mortem are being arranged. Additionally, three teams have been formed to identify the woman and conduct further investigations. Once identification is confirmed, necessary legal actions will be taken. Further details and updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available," he said. Further details are awaited (ANI)