Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Body of tailor murdered in Udaipur handed over to family after post-mortem

    The body of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor brutally murdered by two men in Udaipur, was handed over to family members after a postmortem on Wednesday. 

    Body of tailor murdered in Udaipur handed over to family after post-mortem snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Udaipur, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    The body of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor brutally murdered by two men in Udaipur, was handed over to family members after a postmortem on Wednesday. 

    Lal's funeral procession started from his house at sector 14 here amid tight security arrangements in the presence of hundreds of locals. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also visited Lal's house. 

    Lal was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur, and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. 

    Also read: MHA directs NIA to probe Udaipur killing, foreign links under scanner

    The curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday, and mobile internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said. 

    A day after the murder, heavy deployment of police has been made in the city. In Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a high-level meeting at 12 pm with state minister for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief secretary Usha Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, DGP, DG Intelligence and other senior officers, official sources said.

    Also Read: Udaipur murder: Muslims won't allow Talibanisation here, says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM announces BJP Devendra Fadnavis gcw

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM, announces BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details - adt

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, armymen dead, rescued, missing

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, 7 armymen dead, rescue ops on

    Recent Stories

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM announces BJP Devendra Fadnavis gcw

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM, announces BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

    Hot pictures alert Uorfi Javed belts out sexiness in tube top tiny skirt drb

    Hot pics alert: Uorfi Javed 'belts' out sexiness in tube top, tiny skirt

    New Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch launched in India; know details here - adt

    New Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch launched in India; know details here

    IND vs SL 2022 ODI series Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit snt

    IND vs SL 2022: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched From price to features know all details here gcw

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched; From price to features, know all details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon