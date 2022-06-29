Body of tailor murdered in Udaipur handed over to family after post-mortem

The body of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor brutally murdered by two men in Udaipur, was handed over to family members after a postmortem on Wednesday.

Lal's funeral procession started from his house at sector 14 here amid tight security arrangements in the presence of hundreds of locals. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also visited Lal's house.

Lal was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur, and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

The curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday, and mobile internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said.

A day after the murder, heavy deployment of police has been made in the city. In Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a high-level meeting at 12 pm with state minister for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief secretary Usha Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, DGP, DG Intelligence and other senior officers, official sources said.

