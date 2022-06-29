Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHA directs NIA to probe Udaipur killing, foreign links under scanner

    The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the MHA said.

    MHA directs NIA to probe Udaipur killing, foreign links under scanner
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency will take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office, in a Twitter post, said that the National Investigation Agency had been given direction to take over the case. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the MHA said.

    Also Read: Udaipur murder: Muslims won't allow Talibanisation here, says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

    The Union Home Ministry decision comes even as the situation remains tense in Udaipur where Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was brutally murdered in broad daylight by two men who later posted a video online claiming responsibility.

    Curfew remains in force in seven police station areas of Udaipur while mobile Internet services are suspended across all 33 districts of Rajasthan. Heavy police deployment has been made to ensure that peace prevails. The two suspects, who made the confession video, were arrested five hours after they committed the crime, from the neighbouring Rajsamand district. 

    The Rajasthan Police had on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video clip, Akhtari even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

    What has raised suspicions of a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the killing is the fact that the suspects recorded a similar provocative video on June 17, in which Akhtari is reportedly heard saying that he will post it the day he carries out Kanhaiya's murder. He is also reportedly heard egging other members of a community to carry out similar attacks on those who insult their faith.

    Kanhaiya had a few days ago posted provocative remarks in support of Nupur Sharma following which he had been receiving death threats. His post even led to his arrest, but he subsequently came out on bail. He even alerted the local police that he had been receiving death threats. However, reports suggest that the local police did not take it seriously. 

    Also Read: Why are PM Modi and Amit Shah not addressing the people? Rajasthan CM Gehlot

     

    Also Read: From Bollywood stars to cricketers, Udaipur murder sends shockwaves

    Also Read: Why are PM Modi and Amit Shah not addressing the people? Rajasthan CM Gehlot after Udaipur killing

    Also Read: Udaipur murder: 2 suspects nabbed; probe points to pre-planned conspiracy

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Crisis: Goa, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' next destination - adt

    Maharashtra Crisis: Goa, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' next destination

    Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena supreme court governor floor test eknath shinde uddhav thackeray live updates snt

    Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena approaches SC against Governor's decision to call for floor test | 10 Updates

    Governor seeks Uddhav Thackeray-led government floor test at 11 am on Thursday

    Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test at 11 am on Thursday

    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News on Agnipath and Agniveer Vayu

    Exclusive: 'Most people have accepted Agnipath; response to Agniveer is overwhelming'

    Udaipur murder: Muslims won't allow Talibanisation here, says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

    Udaipur murder: Muslims won't allow Talibanisation here, says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Crisis: Goa, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' next destination - adt

    Maharashtra Crisis: Goa, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' next destination

    Box office report Yash KGF Chapter 2 fails to break Salman Khan Sultan record drb

    Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 fails to break Salman Khan’s Sultan record

    Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena supreme court governor floor test eknath shinde uddhav thackeray live updates snt

    Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena approaches SC against Governor's decision to call for floor test | 10 Updates

    Suriya gets invited to join the Oscars committee along with these Indian stars drb

    Suriya gets invited to join the Oscars committee along with these Indian stars

    NBA Draymond Green - Golden State Warriors would not have beat the Cleavland Cavaliers coming back around without Kevin Durant-krn

    NBA: Green - 'Warriors would not have beat the Cavs coming back around without Durant'

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon