MHA directs NIA to probe Udaipur killing, foreign links under scanner

The National Investigation Agency will take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office, in a Twitter post, said that the National Investigation Agency had been given direction to take over the case. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the MHA said.

The Union Home Ministry decision comes even as the situation remains tense in Udaipur where Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was brutally murdered in broad daylight by two men who later posted a video online claiming responsibility.

Curfew remains in force in seven police station areas of Udaipur while mobile Internet services are suspended across all 33 districts of Rajasthan. Heavy police deployment has been made to ensure that peace prevails. The two suspects, who made the confession video, were arrested five hours after they committed the crime, from the neighbouring Rajsamand district.

The Rajasthan Police had on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video clip, Akhtari even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

What has raised suspicions of a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the killing is the fact that the suspects recorded a similar provocative video on June 17, in which Akhtari is reportedly heard saying that he will post it the day he carries out Kanhaiya's murder. He is also reportedly heard egging other members of a community to carry out similar attacks on those who insult their faith.

Kanhaiya had a few days ago posted provocative remarks in support of Nupur Sharma following which he had been receiving death threats. His post even led to his arrest, but he subsequently came out on bail. He even alerted the local police that he had been receiving death threats. However, reports suggest that the local police did not take it seriously.

