Body in burnt car, foul rat smell: How Gujarat hotelier staged own death to claim Rs 1.26 cr insurance money

A hotel owner in Gujarat's Banaskantha district faked his death in a car accident to claim life insurance worth Rs 1.26 crore. Police uncovered the plot and arrested three accomplices, while the main accused remains at large.

According to the police, burnt skeletal remains were found in a charred car in Vadgam village on Friday. When the police checked the vehicle's registration number, it was found to be registered to Dalpat Singh Parmar. His family members confirmed that the body was his, but the police were suspicious. Samples from the body found in the car were sent for forensic examination. The investigation revealed that the samples from the car did not match the samples taken from the family members.

When the police investigated further, it was revealed that Dalpat Singh Parmar had taken a loan to build a hotel and was drowning in debt. Looking for a way out, he planned to fake his death in a car accident so that his family could get an accident insurance of Rs 1 crore and an insurance payout of Rs 23 lakh.

The investigation revealed that the plan was for Parmar to remain hidden until his family received the money. Hotel owner Dalpat Singh involved some relatives, including his brother, in this conspiracy for help.

Body buried four months ago stolen from crematorium

After that, the biggest challenge was to arrange a body that could be identified as his. Dalpat Singh Parmar and others decided to steal a body from a nearby crematorium. Four accused, including Parmar, entered the crematorium late at night and dug up a body buried four months ago.

The body was then placed in Parmar's car and the vehicle was set on fire to stage the accident and his death.

Body theft incident caught on CCTV

When it was determined that the body in the car was not Parmar's, the big question before the police was whose body was it? When they scanned the CCTV footage of the village crematorium, they found four people taking the body away at night.

When the accused seen in the video were interrogated, they confessed to putting the dug-up corpse in Parmar's car and setting it on fire. Later, the stolen body was identified as that of Ramesh Solanki, who had died four months earlier.

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana told the media that the police found that Dalpat Singh Parmar and other accused stole the body, put it in the car and set the vehicle on fire to claim the insurance amount in the hotel owner's name.

He said that four accused were part of the conspiracy. Three have been arrested and we are looking for the main accused Dalpat Singh Parmar."

