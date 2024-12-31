Pune pub sends condoms, ORS sachets with New Year party invite, sparks row

A row erupted in Pune after a pub reportedly sent condoms and oral rehydration sachets to guests invited to their New Year's Eve party on December 31.

The event, organized by High Spirits Pub for December 31st, raised eyebrows as attendees found condoms and ORS packets included with their invitations. The unconventional gesture has sparked widespread controversy, leading to police complaints and public debates.

Political parties, particularly the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, expressed strong disapproval of the move. Akshay Jain, a Youth Congress member, lodged a formal complaint with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, criticizing the marketing strategy as contrary to Pune’s cultural ethos.

“We are not against pubs or nightlife. However, using condoms and ORS packets to attract young crowds sends the wrong message. This tactic undermines Pune’s traditional values and could lead to unforeseen consequences. We demand strict action against the pub,” Jain stated.

Pub responds

In response to the backlash, the pub’s owner defended the gesture, stating, “Distributing condoms is not a crime. The initiative aimed to promote awareness among young adults.”

The police have since recorded the pub owner’s statement and are conducting further investigations.

Senior police officials have acknowledged the complaint lodged by the Youth Congress. “A formal complaint has been received, and local police have issued a notice to the event organizers. They have been summoned for questioning and asked to provide details regarding safety measures implemented for the event,” an officer said.

