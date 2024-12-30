Maharashtra: 3 girls stage kidnapping for money & travel to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members

Three minor girls from Maharashtra orchestrated their own kidnapping in a daring attempt to fulfill their dream of meeting the globally renowned BTS pop band in South Korea, police said on Monday.

The girls, aged 11 and 13, hail from Dharashiv district and devised a plan to travel to Pune to earn the money they needed for their international adventure, according to an official from Omerga police station, reported news agency PTI.

The drama unfolded on December 27 when the Dharashiv police helpline received a call claiming three girls had been forcibly taken away in a school van from Omerga taluka. Acting swiftly, the police launched a search and traced the call to a woman on a state transport bus heading from Omerga to Pune.

Tracking the bus as it passed through the Mohol area in Solapur district, the authorities sought assistance from their counterparts in Mohol and a local shopkeeper at the bus stand. Their coordination paid off when the three girls were found aboard the bus. With the shopkeeper’s help, they were escorted to a nearby police station.

Later, the Omerga police, accompanied by the minors’ parents, reached the station to reunite with the girls. Upon inquiry the following day, the girls revealed their audacious plan to work in Pune, save up, and eventually travel to South Korea to meet their idols, BTS.

