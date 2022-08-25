Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Modak to basundi; 5 traditional bhog ideas to celebrate the festival

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 4:09 PM IST

    Devotees place statues of Lord Ganesha in their houses and present him with prasadam—a variety of sweets, fruits, and other foods. Here's a list of 5 simple yet traditional ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi bhog that are sure to be a delight as well!

    Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and sweets stores all around the nation are lined with various types of modaks. As the name implies, Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is the subject of the ten-day celebration known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees place statues of Lord Ganesha in their houses and present him with prasadam—a variety of sweets, fruits, and other foods.

    From flatbreads laden with sugary syrup to nutritious slurps of mango mastani, Maharashtra provides a large array of traditional sweets that will fulfil your taste buds with a rich bounty of savoury ingredients. In addition, we offer a list of 5 simple traditional Ganesh Chaturthi desserts that are sure to be a delight as well!

    Modak

    Without modak, Ganesh Chaturthi would be like Diwali without Kaju Katli. This steaming treat is quite unique. Modak is a pleasure from the inside out since it is filled with a coconut, jaggery, and nut filling that melts in your tongue. Deemed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite food, Modak is a must-have during Ganesh puja. Keeping this in mind, we bring you an easy recipe to prepare modak at home. 

    Puran Poli

    The most popular dessert during festival season is puran poli. This meal, which resembles flatbreads in appearance, is filled with the sweet lentil mixture known as Puran. While the method for making this sweet dish is fairly consistent throughout Maharashtra, the filling is up to personal preference. While some prefer to take the conventional route, others choose to fill it with flour, almonds, or jaggery. During the festivities of significant Maharashtrian holidays like Ganesh Chaturthi, this sweet delicacy is frequently enjoyed.

    Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival

    Coconut ladoo

    What works best for it is the delectable flavour of coconut and the subtle sweetness it gives to any meal. The dried coconut is formed into balls together with milk, sugar, ghee, cardamom powder, and other ingredients. It is topped with cashew nuts and little grated jaggery for extra sweetness. These have a soft inside and a somewhat crunchy outside. They are white in colour.

    Also Read | Colours from 5 states to over 150 artists: More than Rs 1 crore to be spent on Hyderabad's Ganesh idol

    Basundi

    Basundi is a meal made with condensed milk that has just the right amount of sweetness and nuttiness thanks to the addition of cardamom and a range of dried fruits. This dish, which resembles Rabri in appearance, is the ideal healthy dessert to enjoy after a meal and may be made in a variety of flavours, such as custard apple and grapes. This meal is delicious both warm and cold.

    Malpua

    Malpua is another delicious sweet delicacy from Maharashtra that is coated in sugar syrup and topped with crunchy almonds. It has a pancake-like appearance and is made using the deep-frying method. Every mouthful of this meal is absolute delight, especially with the topping of crushed pistachios and the iced rabri on the sides.

    Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE RBA

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality drb

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 25 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Be careful Gemini, health will be good for Sagittarius & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 25 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 25, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Police arrest T Raja Singh again, second time in 3 days: Report AJR

    Telangana Police arrest T Raja Singh again, second time in 3 days: Report

    badminton BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal ousted in pre-quarters, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty into quarterfinals-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal ousted in pre-quarters, Kapila-Arjun, Satwik-Chirag into quarters

    When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes drb

    When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes

    Planning to buy Kanjivaram saree this festive season? 5 ways to identify authenticity of Kanchipuram silk sarees RBA

    Planning to buy Kanjivaram saree this festive season? 5 ways to identify pure of Kanchipuram silk sarees

    football Another setback for Cristiano Ronaldo? Marseille not interested to sign Manchester United icon snt

    Another setback for Cristiano Ronaldo? Marseille not interested to sign Manchester United icon

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon