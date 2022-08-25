Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Modak to basundi; 5 traditional bhog ideas to celebrate the festival

Devotees place statues of Lord Ganesha in their houses and present him with prasadam—a variety of sweets, fruits, and other foods. Here's a list of 5 simple yet traditional ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi bhog that are sure to be a delight as well!

Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and sweets stores all around the nation are lined with various types of modaks. As the name implies, Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is the subject of the ten-day celebration known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees place statues of Lord Ganesha in their houses and present him with prasadam—a variety of sweets, fruits, and other foods. From flatbreads laden with sugary syrup to nutritious slurps of mango mastani, Maharashtra provides a large array of traditional sweets that will fulfil your taste buds with a rich bounty of savoury ingredients. In addition, we offer a list of 5 simple traditional Ganesh Chaturthi desserts that are sure to be a delight as well!

Modak Without modak, Ganesh Chaturthi would be like Diwali without Kaju Katli. This steaming treat is quite unique. Modak is a pleasure from the inside out since it is filled with a coconut, jaggery, and nut filling that melts in your tongue. Deemed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite food, Modak is a must-have during Ganesh puja. Keeping this in mind, we bring you an easy recipe to prepare modak at home. Puran Poli The most popular dessert during festival season is puran poli. This meal, which resembles flatbreads in appearance, is filled with the sweet lentil mixture known as Puran. While the method for making this sweet dish is fairly consistent throughout Maharashtra, the filling is up to personal preference. While some prefer to take the conventional route, others choose to fill it with flour, almonds, or jaggery. During the festivities of significant Maharashtrian holidays like Ganesh Chaturthi, this sweet delicacy is frequently enjoyed.

Coconut ladoo What works best for it is the delectable flavour of coconut and the subtle sweetness it gives to any meal. The dried coconut is formed into balls together with milk, sugar, ghee, cardamom powder, and other ingredients. It is topped with cashew nuts and little grated jaggery for extra sweetness. These have a soft inside and a somewhat crunchy outside. They are white in colour.