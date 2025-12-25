Delivery workers associated with leading ecommerce and food delivery platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart have announced an all-India strike on Christmas (December 25) and New Year's Eve (December 31).

Delivery workers associated with leading ecommerce and food delivery platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart have announced an all-India strike on Christmas (December 25) and New Year's Eve (December 31), CNBC-TV18 reported. The nationwide protest has been called by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers along with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, signalling growing unrest within India’s rapidly expanding gig economy.

The strike dates coincide with Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, two of the busiest periods for food delivery and online shopping platforms, raising the likelihood of widespread service disruptions during peak demand.

Why are gig workers going on strike?

According to the unions, the strike is a response to steadily deteriorating working conditions in the gig and platform economy. Workers have flagged a range of concerns, including declining wages, unsafe working environments, growing job insecurity and the absence of basic social protection.

Delivery partners allege they are being compelled to work longer hours for shrinking payouts. They have also raised alarms over unsafe delivery targets, abrupt account deactivations without explanation, and the lack of access to welfare benefits especially during festivals and high-demand periods according to the report.

What demands have the unions raised?

In a statement, the unions said workers are demanding transparent and fair pay structures, along with the withdrawal of “10-minute delivery” models, which they argue put lives at risk. They have also called for an end to account blocking without due process.

- Transparent and fair pay structures

- Withdrawal of “10-minute delivery” models

- An end to account blocking without due process

- Improved safety gear and accident insurance

- Assured work allocation without algorithmic discrimination

Workers are also seeking mandatory rest breaks, reasonable working hours, stronger in-app technical and grievance redressal support, and access to social security benefits such as health insurance, accident cover and pensions.

What are workers asking from governments and platforms?

The unions have urged both the Central and state governments to regulate platform companies more strictly and ensure robust enforcement of labour protections. They have also pressed for the rollout of comprehensive social security frameworks for gig workers and formal recognition of their right to organise and bargain collectively, the news report said.

Link to new labour reforms?

The strike comes at a time when the government is rolling out labour reforms aimed at formally recognising gig and platform workers. Under the revised Code on Social Security, digital platforms are mandated to contribute 1–2 per cent of their annual turnover to a Social Security Fund, capped at 5 per cent of the total payments made to gig workers.

However, union leaders contend that while the framework represents a step forward, weak enforcement and limited on-ground benefits have left workers disillusioned, prompting the call for collective action.