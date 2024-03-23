Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Biased assumptions are unwarranted...' India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    India has summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi to convey its strong protest against Germany's remarks regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The External Affairs Ministry criticized Germany for interfering in its internal affairs and undermining the independence of its judiciary

    Blatant interference India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    A day after Germany stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, India on Saturday summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi and conveyed New Delhi’s strong protest for commenting on its internal affairs. 

    "We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

    Stating that India is a vibrant and robust democracy with the rule of law, Jaiswal said: "As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, the law will take its own course in the instant matter."

    He further added that "biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted.”

    What did the German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson say?

    On March 22, Sebastian Fischer, a spokesperson for Germany’s foreign ministry said that Germany has “taken note” of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. In reply to a question, Fischer said: "We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and fundamental democratic principles will also apply in this case.

    The German foreign ministry spokesperson also stated that Kejriwal is entitled to a fair, unbiased trial... “includes the right to make use of all existing legal remedies without restriction”.

    “The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to it,” Fischer added.

    On March 21, the Delhi chief minister was arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) in an alleged liquor policy scam. As per the reports, the Delhi government is accused of granting liquor licenses to certain traders in exchange for bribes under a now-scrapped liquor policy first implemented in 2021.

    In the matter, four top Aam Aadmi Party leaders are in jail now. The Rouse Avenue court has granted a 6-day remand of Kejriwal to the ED.

    Also Read: 'Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM's letter from jail (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    BREAKING 6 former Himachal MLAs who were disqualified as Congress legislators join BJP gcw

    6 former Himachal MLAs who were disqualified as Congress legislators join BJP

    Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's letter from jail watch gcw

    'Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM's letter from jail (WATCH)

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole anr

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH

    Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list gcw

    Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral

    Moscow concert hall attack: 4 suspects arrested

    Moscow concert hall attack: 4 suspects arrested as toll shoots up to 93

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon