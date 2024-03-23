Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM's letter from jail (WATCH)

    Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer, and wife of Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case, today read out a message from him, written in Enforcement Directorate custody. 

    Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's letter from jail watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Days after his arrest, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday read out a message from the Delhi Chief Minister who has been arrested in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.  In a letter sent from jail, Kejriwal stated that numerous forces were attempting to break India and guaranteed the people of Delhi that he would continue in their service.

    “There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000? I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. No jail can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise,” Kejriwal wrote.

    Also Read | Excise policy scam 'approver' owned company that paid crores to BJP via electoral bonds: AAP's BIG claim

    As she read the letter further, Kejriwal wrote: "Continue working for the society. Do not hate the people from BJP. They are all our brothers and sisters." 

    "I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," Kejriwal said.

    Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal claims cop who manhandled Manish Sisodia also 'mistreated' him

    Arvind Kejriwal was arrested Thursday evening hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. He has been placed under custody in connection with the Delhi liquor policy fraud; the AAP leader is being charged by the central agency as a "conspirator". The AAP has insisted that Kejriwal will function as the head of government, even if it meant doing so from inside jail.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole anr

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How NIA identified 'bomber' Mussavir Hussain Shazib revealed snt

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How NIA identified 'bomber' Mussavir Hussain Shazib revealed

    Excise policy scam 'approver' owned company that paid crores to BJP via electoral bonds: AAP's BIG claim gcw

    Excise policy scam 'approver' owned company that paid crores to BJP via electoral bonds: AAP's BIG claim

    Honoured by special gesture...' says PM Modi after his two-day Bhutan trip gcw

    'Honoured by special gesture...' says PM Modi after his two-day Bhutan trip

    Recent Stories

    Sidharthan death case: Forced to 'sign-in' for 8 months; Shocking details of anti-ragging squad's report out anr

    Sidharthan death case: Forced to 'sign-in' for 8 months; Shocking details of anti-ragging squad's report out

    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video

    WhatsApp update: You can now pin up to 3 messages; Here's how it works gcw

    WhatsApp update: You can now pin up to 3 messages; Here's how it works

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole anr

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon