BJYM Telangana President Ganesh Kunde and leader Malka Yasasvi slammed Rahul Gandhi for unfulfilled election promises and frequent foreign trips, vowing to uproot the Congress party from the state.

BJYM Launches Scathing Attack on Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Telangana State President Ganesh Kunde launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday over "unfulfilled" poll promises, asserting that even an ordinary BJP worker is capable of defeating him and vowing that the youth wing will "uproot and cast aside" the ruling Congress party in the state.

Clarifying Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks during his recent visit to Hyderabad, Kunde accused the Congress MP of misleading the public across the country with baseless claims. "In essence, what Union Home Minister Amit Shah—who visited Hyderabad yesterday—meant is that even an ordinary BJP worker is capable of defeating Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has been spreading lies across the entire country, including baseless claims about the theft of votes," Kunde said.

Allegations of Broken Promises

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over the guarantees made to the youth and marginalised communities ahead of the assembly elections, the BJYM state president alleged that the Congress government has completely reneged on its assurances. "Three years ago, when Rahul Gandhi visited Hyderabad, he made grand promises—claiming that if they came to power in Telangana, they would provide 2 lakh jobs annually. He promised an allowance for unemployed youth, as well as scholarships for students from SC, ST, and BC communities. Yet, not a single rupee has been provided to date," he said.

Issuing a direct challenge to the Congress leadership, Kunde said that Rahul Gandhi must face the people of Telangana before embarking on nationwide tours. "Before travelling across the country, Rahul Gandhi should come to Telangana. I challenge him to come to Telangana and honour the promises he made. We will uproot and cast aside the Congress party in Telangana," Kunde added.

Criticism of Foreign Visits and Leadership

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Malka Yasasvi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, advising him to spend time understanding ground-level public issues in India rather than making frequent visits abroad.

Responding sharply to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pursuing a "foreign agenda," Yasasvi questioned the Congress leader’s frequent travels abroad and alleged that he meets elements working against the country's interests. "Rahul Gandhi has accused our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji of following and running behind a foreign agenda. But Rahul Gandhi, please wake up. On the first of November, you organised a rally in Ramlila Maidan. Then the next day you are in some foreign country, and you are meeting people who are working against the national interests of our country. Then again you come back to India, and you say something. Then the next day you are in some other country...You try to understand the public issues. Instead of spending time amongst the public, half the time you are on foreign soil....You are accusing our Prime Minister, who is an ordinary chaiwala from chaiwala today; he is leading the world's largest democracy."

"For the past 12 years, the kind of reforms that he has brought have made the entire world look at our nation, Bharat. So please try to learn some things from him, and the Congress party also should stop looking out for false issues like 'vote chori' and other false issues. Instead, they should look out at the fault that their LoP Rahul Gandhi, he himself is a fault piece. Once they look at their own selves and understand where they are going wrong, at least some change will happen amongst themselves.", BJYM leader said. (ANI)