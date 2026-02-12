Alleged BJYM members reportedly vandalised a Bangladesh food stall and set fire to a flag at MIT-WPU's World Cultural Festival in Pune. The university has initiated the process of filing a police complaint regarding the incident.

An incident of alleged vandalism disrupted the World Cultural Festival at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) after alleged members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) reportedly ransacked a Bangladesh food stall and set fire to a Bangladesh flag on the campus.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place on Tuesday evening during the annual cultural event, which showcases food, music, and traditions from different countries and is attended by Indian and international students.

Witnesses said a group of individuals entered the university premises and targeted the stall representing Bangladesh, leading to panic among students and organisers.

University Initiates Police Complaint

MIT-WPU Registrar Ganesh B. Pokale said the university is treating the matter seriously and has initiated the process of filing a formal police complaint. "An unfortunate incident occurred during the World Cultural Festival. Preliminary information indicates that certain unauthorised individuals entered the campus premises. The University is in the process of lodging a formal complaint with the police," Pokale said in an official statement.

He added that the World Cultural Festival is an annual event celebrating cultural diversity and providing international students a platform to showcase their traditions, similar to events held by other universities in Pune each year. "The University remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all," Pokale said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials said they are verifying the details of the incident and will take appropriate action after reviewing CCTV footage and statements from eyewitnesses. (ANI)