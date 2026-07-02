BJP leaders Harsh Malhotra and Kewal Singh Dhillon, along with the MEA, have strongly condemned the demolition of a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan's Farrukhabad, slamming the administration for inaction and demanding justice for the perpetrators.

Harsh Malhotra Criticises Pakistan's Inaction

Union MoS and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra strongly criticised the reported demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan's Farrukhabad and slammed the administration in the neighbouring country for inaction. Speaking to ANI, Harsh Malhotra also accused the Pakistani administration of inciting Sikhs against India. "There was a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Farrukhabad, Pakistan. Pakistan had always kept it as a heritage site. That Gurdwara was demolished, but the Pakistan government didn't take any action. On one hand, people in Pakistan incite Sikhs living there against India, and on the other hand, the Pakistan government takes no action against the demolition of gurdwaras there. The Pakistan government is taking no action on this. We demand that the Gurdwara be restored and strict action be taken against the culprits," the BJP leader said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Pakistan's Duplicitous Face Exposed': Punjab BJP Chief

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also said that Pakistan's "duplicitous face has been exposed" and accused the neighbouring country of compromising Sikh heritage. Dhillon said, "It is truly unfortunate. This is not the first time Pakistan's duplicitous face has been exposed. In Farooqabad, our 150-year-old Sri Gurdwara Sahib was demolished by land-grabbing mafias in collusion with the administration, the military, and the police. The Pakistani government itself had declared it a historical monument and pledged to ensure its protection. To treat it this way now, words cannot sufficiently condemn such an act."

"Pakistan has severely compromised Sikh heritage. This is intolerable; neither we nor our PM will accept this. They demolished a site they had themselves declared a historical monument at the behest of the mafia, simply to pave the way for commercial development. This outrage is not limited to India; Sikhs across the globe are furious about this," the Punjab BJP chief added.

MEA Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Act of Vandalism'

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the reported demolition of the historic 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, describing it as a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism" against a revered Sikh shrine and calling on Islamabad to bring those responsible to justice. Responding to media queries on the reported demolition, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi was deeply disturbed by reports of the demolition of the historic gurdwara and the alleged inaction of Pakistani authorities.

"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern," Jaiswal said in a statement.

The MEA said the reported incident was not an isolated case and expressed concern over "systematic targeting" of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan. "This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated," the spokesperson said.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice," the statement read. (ANI)