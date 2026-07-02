Two former AIADMK ministers, C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar, joined the TVK party after resigning as MLAs. C Vijayabaskar accused the AIADMK leadership of betraying ideology and secretly negotiating with the rival DMK party.

Former AIADMK Ministers Join TVK in Major Political Shift

In a major political development that has sent ripples through the state's political landscape, former AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar, along with former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, officially joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday. The move comes after both leaders resigned from their respective MLA posts and the primary membership of the AIADMK, citing a "betrayal of the party's core ideology" by the current leadership.

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AIADMK Leadership Betrayed Ideology: C Vijayabaskar

Speaking to the media after joining the TVK, C Vijayabaskar launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK high command, alleging that the leadership ignored repeated requests from several legislators to form an alliance with the TVK. "We both, former Transport Minister of Tamil Nadu, MR Vijayabhaskar and I, have joined the TVK. Before the election, we insisted that our leader form an alliance with the TVK. He didn't listen. After the election, the majority voted for the TVK. So again, more than 30 MLAs insisted on having an alliance," C Vijayabaskar said.

Alleges Secret Talks with DMK

He further alleged that the AIADMK leadership was clandestinely negotiating with the rival DMK. "Our old high command didn't listen. But behind the scenes, they were trying to ally with the DMK to form the government. It is against the agenda of the founder of the AIADMK," he added.

'No Horse Trading'

Clarifying his stance on the transition, the former minister emphasised that the decision was based on principle rather than inducement. "We have come out of the party, and we have resigned from our MLA post. Now we are joining the TVK. There is no horse trading," he asserted.

When asked about his scheduled meeting with TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, C Vijayabaskar stated, "Not today. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."

TVK Welcomes Influx of Leaders

Welcoming the politician into the party, TVK State Minister for Health, KG Arunraj, said the influx of leaders from other parties reflects the growing public trust in the TVK's vision. "People have come to join our party because they have faith in the leadership of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and they want to join this movement of clean, transparent governance. We welcome them," Arunraj said.

Several MLAs and party cadres who had recently resigned from the AIADMK formally joined the TVK in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. The joining ceremony was held at a private hotel, where senior leaders from the AIADMK joined TVK. Those who joined TVK include former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar, MSM Anandan and Valarmathi. (ANI)