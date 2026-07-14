BJP's Vinod Tawde joined the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Sohala, walking with thousands of Warkaris. He lauded the Ashadhi Wari as a timeless symbol of Maharashtra's cultural heritage, reflecting values of equality, devotion, and discipline.

BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde on Monday joined thousands of Warkaris on the Jejuri-Walhe stretch of the revered Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Sohala, participating in one of Maharashtra's oldest and most significant spiritual traditions. Walking alongside the dindis for a considerable distance, Tawde interacted with Warkaris, dindi pramukhs, local volunteers and representatives of various social organisations involved in facilitating the annual pilgrimage.

During his interaction, he described the Ashadhi Wari as a timeless symbol of Maharashtra's cultural and spiritual heritage, reflecting the values of equality, devotion, discipline and selfless service. He said the centuries-old tradition continues to unite lakhs of devotees from across the state in their shared faith in Lord Vitthal.

Palkhi Procession to Pandharpur

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi commenced its annual journey from Alandi on July 8 and reached Jejuri on July 13 before proceeding to Walhe on Monday. The procession will continue through Lonand, Taradgaon, Phaltan and Wakhri before joining the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi en route to Pandharpur. Both palkhis are scheduled to arrive in Pandharpur on July 24, ahead of the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations on July 25.

Arrangements for a Dignified Pilgrimage

Tawde also appreciated the Maharashtra Government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for making extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. He said comprehensive facilities, including temporary shelters, medical camps, drinking water, sanitation services, strengthened security and crowd management measures, along with toll exemptions for pilgrim vehicles, have been put in place to provide Warkaris with a safe, comfortable and dignified pilgrimage experience.

Wari as a Symbol of Social Harmony

Highlighting the significance of the Wari beyond its religious dimension, Tawde said the annual pilgrimage continues to serve as a powerful example of social harmony, collective service and cultural continuity, inspiring generations of devotees across Maharashtra. (ANI)