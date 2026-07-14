Senior National Conference leader Dr Mustafa Kamal, brother of Farooq Abdullah, has died in Srinagar. Omar Abdullah confirmed his uncle's demise, stating he had been unwell for months and his health worsened recently. Dr Kamal was also a former J&K minister.

Senior National Conference leader and brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Dr Mustafa Kamal, passed away at Paras Hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, in an X post, shared the news and called his uncle "brave" for holding up against the odds amid deteriorating health. He said that Mustafa Kamal was unwell for the past few months and his health worsened four days ago.

"My father's younger brother, Dr Mustafa Kamal, passed away earlier this evening at Paras Hospital in Srinagar. Uncle Mustafa had been unwell for some months but took a turn for the worse four days ago. He put up a brave fight, holding on against the odds. The doctors & staff treating him were amazing, but Allah called him for his final journey. May Allah grant uncle Mustafa the highest place in Jannat," Omar Abdullah said on X.

Who was Dr Mustafa Kamal?

Dr Mustafa Kamal was the son of National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah and served as a minister in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference Mourns Loss

The party posted a statement, expressing grief at the senior leader's demise and lauding his dedication towards the public.

In a statement on X, NC said, "The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference expresses profound grief and sorrow at the passing of Dr Mustafa Kamal Sahib, a veteran leader of the party, former Minister, and the beloved son of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Dr Kamal Sahib devoted decades of his life to public service and to strengthening the ideals and legacy of the National Conference. His unwavering commitment, principled leadership, and steadfast dedication to the people of Jammu & Kashmir earned him immense respect across political and social spheres."

"His passing is an irreparable loss not only to the National Conference family but also to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, who will always remember his contributions with gratitude and respect. In this moment of immense grief, the entire National Conference stands in solidarity with Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib, Honourable Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sahib, the bereaved family, and all those mourning this profound loss. May Almighty Allah grant Dr. Mustafa Kamal Sahib the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and bless his family with strength, patience, and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the party said. (ANI)