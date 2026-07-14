The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sanctioned a one-time special honorarium of Rs 6,000 to Booth Level Officers and their Supervisors engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states and UTs.

ECI Approves Honorarium for Poll Officials

As Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continues in several states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday sanctioned a special honorarium of Rs 6,000 to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors engaged in the process.

"I am directed to convey that considering the volume and nature of the work involved in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Commission has approved the grant of a one-time honorarium of ₹6,000/- to each BLO and BLO Supervisor engaged in the exercise, in addition to their annual remuneration," the letter from ECI said.

It further added, "The instruction shall be brought to the notice of all concerned for compliance."

The letter was addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Exercise

The Election Commission of India (ECI) in May had announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

"After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, the SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," it added.

The poll body said that over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out house-to-house verification work, supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase.

The ECI emphasised that the exercise is participatory and involves all stakeholders, including electors, political parties and election officials. (ANI)