Senior BJP leader Ramachandra Gowda passed away in Bengaluru at 88. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and other leaders expressed grief, recalling his decades of contribution to strengthening the party at the grassroots in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of senior BJP leader Ramachandra Gowda, recalling his contribution to strengthening the party organisation in Karnataka.

Gowda passed away at the age of 88 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of senior BJP leader Shri Ramachandra Gowda Ji."

"A strong pillar of our Party in Karnataka, he devoted decades of his life to strengthening the organisation at the grassroots and supporting generations of Karyakartas. Be it as a corporator, MLC or Minister, his public life was marked by unwavering commitment and dedicated service," he added. The PM extended condolences to Gowda's family, supporters and admirers.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, supporters and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

Amit Shah expresses grief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the demise, saying he dedicated his life to the cause of nationalism and played a key role in strengthening the BJP in the state.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Deeply pained by the demise of senior Karnataka BJP leader Ramachandra Gowda Ji."

"Gowda Ji dedicated himself to the cause of nationalism till his last breath and contributed immensely to building the BJP from the grassroots in Karnataka. He will be remembered as a seasoned administrator who strengthened governance during his tenure as a minister," he added.

Expressing condolences, Shah said, "In this hour of grief my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Union Ministers pay tribute

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief, recalling his contribution to strengthening the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP in the state.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ramachandra Gowda Ji."

"He played a key role in strengthening Bharatiya Jana Sangha and the BJP in Karnataka. As a people's representative, he focused on issues of public welfare and worked assiduously for the state's progress," he added.

Expressing condolences, Nadda said, "My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." (ANI)