BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy denies any confusion over candidate selection, calling it a party process. He accuses CM M.K. Stalin of creating false narratives to divert attention from governance failures like deteriorating law and order in the state.

'No Confusion Over Candidate Selection'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Friday asserted that there is "no confusion" over candidate selection in the party, while launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, accusing him of attempting to divert attention from "governance failures" in the state.

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Speaking to ANI in Chennai, Thirupathy said that the BJP follows a structured and collective decision-making process through its Central Election Committee (CEC), and any perceived delay in announcing candidates is part of the system rather than confusion. "There is a system in our party whereby the Central Election Committee makes the decisions. So, it is not a delay - it is the process. When state parties act, they have one leadership, whereas we have collective leadership. The Central Election Committee will decide the candidates by this evening or tomorrow. There is no confusion. The state will recommend a few names, and the Central Election Committee will make the final selection," he said.

Stalin Diverting Attention from 'Governance Failures'

Reacting to remarks by Stalin suggesting that the election is a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the BJP leader dismissed the claim, stating that such statements are meant to conceal issues faced by the state over the past five years. "He wants to hide a lot of things that have happened in the state for the last five years... the deterioration of law and order, crimes against women, particularly crimes against girl children," Thirupathy alleged.

He further accused the ruling party of repeatedly raising language issues and promoting what he termed a "false narrative" around state rights to divert public attention. "They always talk about the language issue and also the false narrative being set in the form of state rights," he added.

Thirupathy emphasised that elections in any state are part of India's democratic framework and should not be portrayed otherwise. "Whether it is Delhi or Tamil Nadu, both are in India... so it is an election which is being conducted in India for a state. Mr Stalin should understand that," he said.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will hold elections in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The last date for filing nominations is April 6. Scrutiny will take place on April 7, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.