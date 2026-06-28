BJP National President Nitin Nabin addressed booth presidents in Hyderabad, outlining the party's strategy for Telangana. He called for intensified grassroots mobilisation and outreach ahead of the upcoming local body and GHMC elections.

BJP Outlines Strategy for Telangana Local Body Polls

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday outlined the party's strategy to strengthen its organisation in Telangana, calling upon booth-level workers to intensify grassroots mobilisation and prepare for the upcoming local body elections, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

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Addressing a booth presidents meeting at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad, Nabin said the BJP's real strength lay in its workers, particularly booth-level activists, and praised their dedication and commitment. He said BJP workers would play an important role in expanding the party's organisational base across Telangana and shaping the future of Hyderabad, which he referred to as Bhagyanagar.

Three-Pronged Approach for Grassroots Mobilisation

He urged booth presidents to take the party's message to every household, establish direct contact with families and ensure that every eligible voter was included in the electoral rolls. Nabin also asked party workers to engage with beneficiaries of Central government welfare schemes and understand their concerns, describing household outreach, voter registration and beneficiary engagement as the three key commitments for strengthening the party's presence.

'Modi's Governance Model is Our Guide'

Highlighting the governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin said it was based on development and public service, adding that political power should be used to serve people rather than dominate them. He said this approach would guide the BJP's vision for Telangana.

Referring to the party's ideological roots, Nabin recalled the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Syama Prasad Mukherjee. He also remembered late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj for her support to the Telangana statehood movement. Nabin asserted that the BJP's association with Telangana was longstanding and referred to the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, stating that one of the BJP's two Members of Parliament elected nationwide at the time was from the Telangana region.

BJP Targets BRS, Congress Over Corruption and Failed Promises

He further claimed that Telangana's aspirations remained unfulfilled and accused previous and present governments of failing the people.

Targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Nabin alleged corruption during its tenure, including in connection with the Kaleshwaram project. He also criticised the Congress government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its election promises, including commitments related to employment.

Positioning the BJP as an alternative political force in the state, Nabin said the party would continue its fight against corruption and work towards forming a government based on development, transparency and accountability. With local body elections approaching, he called upon party workers to intensify outreach among youth, women, traders and beneficiaries of government schemes and work to strengthen the BJP at every booth across Telangana.