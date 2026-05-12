BJP MLA Tapas Roy was sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly after the party's landslide 2026 victory, ending 15 years of TMC rule. Roy called the win a 'liberation' from Mamata Banerjee's 'misrule' and hailed the new government.

Marking a symbolic end to fifteen years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule, BJP MLA Tapas Roy was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The ceremony, held at Lok Bhawan, was a victory lap for the saffron party following its landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly polls.

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Roy, a veteran politician whose transition to the BJP was a key flashpoint in the lead-up to the elections, did not mince words after taking his oath. Addressing the media shortly after Governor RN Ravi administered the oath, Roy expressed a sense of personal and political vindication. He framed the election results not just as a win, but as a liberation from the previous administration. "I am the most delighted after the government of misrule by Mamata Banerjee was removed and the Suvendu government came to power," Roy said.

Roy slams TMC over administrative interference

Roy's most biting remarks were reserved for the TMC's recent criticisms of the electoral process. Responding to allegations of poll irregularities, Roy accused the TMC of historically interfering with administrative and law enforcement hierarchies. Roy claimed that the previous government "stubbornly" reinstated officials like the DGP and SPs after they had been removed by electoral authorities. "During elections, when the DG, CP, SP, and DIG were removed, they brought them back stubbornly," he said.

In July 2024, the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reinstated Rajeev Kumar as the Director General of Police (DGP) after the Election Commission of India (ECI) had removed Kumar from the post in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission had removed two top officials from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal administration, with Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty being replaced by Dushyant Nariala (IAS-1993) and Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Jagdish Prasad Meena being replaced by Sanghamitra Ghosh (IAS-1997). In other key postings, Siddh Nath Gupta (IPS-1992) was appointed as the DG and IGP, West Bengal, Nataraj Ramesh Babu (IPS-1991) as DG, Correctional Services, Ajay Mukand Ranade (IPS-1995) as ADG and IGP, Law and Order, and Ajay Kumar Nand (IPS-1996) as the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

'Apply cello tape on your mouth': Roy to TMC

In a direct throwback to Mamata Banerjee's own past rhetoric against the CPI(M), Roy suggested it was now time for the TMC to remain silent. Roy added, "Just like Mamata Banerjee told the people of CPI(M) after coming to power, we ask TMC to apply cello tape on their mouth for a long time and not speak anymore..."

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhiakari and five ministers of his council of ministers-Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Khudiram Tudu, Nishith Pramanik and Ashok Kirtania were present at the ceremony. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal and the state Home Secretary were also there at the ceremony.

Tapas Roy, who is a BJP MLA, was administered the oath as Pro-tem Speaker at Lok Bhawan earlier in the day in Kolkata. A Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary presiding officer appointed by the Governor in the State Assembly to lead the first sittings of a newly elected house before a regular Speaker is elected.

BJP's Landslide Victory in 2026

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats. This ended TMC's 15-year rule in the State. Congress was restricted to just two seats.

Following the victory, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the ninth chief minister of West Bengal. The oath of office was administered by Governor RN Ravi at a grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders.