Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi and Parvesh Sahib Singh attacked Arvind Kejriwal over his new government bungalow, terming it 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0.' They accused the AAP convenor of hypocrisy and misusing power for personal benefit.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his new official accommodation, which the BJP has termed "Sheesh Mahal 2.0." Sanjay Saraogi said that AAP has committed a "sin" in the way it has functioned, alleging that Kejriwal deviated from his earlier promises and misused power for personal benefit.

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"AAP has commited sin... when they came to power in Delhi, they had said that they would not take houses, would not take security, but after coming to power, the richest person in the country has been Arvind Kejriwal. The investigation into the sin he has committed is underway," Sarogi said.

BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Accusation

The remarks came after BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh took a swipe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, referring to his new Type-VII government bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate in the national capital as "Sheesh Mahal part two."

Addressing a press conference, Parvesh Sahib Singh accused Kejriwal of betraying the people of Delhi by allegedly opting for luxury facilities in his official residence. The BJP leader said, "One who betrayed people of Delhi, who came to power in the name of Anna Hazare, showing pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. One who said I will not take residence and car from the government is Delhi's Rahman Dakait. We will today show you Sheesh Mahal part two."

He further alleged that the AAP leadership failed to adhere to its principles of simplicity. "He made sheesh mahal that too at the time when Delhi's public was suffering from COVID. An extension was also being created for Rs 70 crore. After losing elections, he went to Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia took possession of government residences near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bhagwant Mann is tense with these people," he added.

Parvesh Sahib Singh also claimed that Kejriwal's new residence contradicted his earlier public statements on simple living. "Now, when he got a new bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. When the pictures of it came out, we were astonished. The man who said he would live a simple life today lives in a luxurious manner. This is a government-allocated house, but the money invested in this house is not government funds. Last time he said that the PWD invested the money, but in this house, every penny invested is private money. His own bedroom is looking like Goa's 7-star hotel room. There are a total of five bedrooms."

Original 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

The "Sheesh Mahal" controversy first emerged last year after the BJP alleged excessive expenditure on renovations and luxury additions at the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow during Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister. (ANI)