On June 9, petrol and diesel prices in India remained stable, offering consumers temporary relief despite volatile global crude oil markets. This stability comes after prices were raised in May. Fuel rates vary significantly across cities due to differences in state taxes and local levies, with Delhi being cheaper than other metros.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely unchanged on June 9, offering temporary relief to consumers despite continued volatility in global crude oil markets. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have maintained retail fuel rates in major cities, even as international energy prices remain elevated due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and supply concerns.

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Fuel prices continue to vary from city to city because of differences in state-level taxes, transportation costs and local levies. Among the country's major metros, Mumbai remains one of the most expensive markets for fuel, while Delhi continues to record relatively lower rates compared to several other metropolitan regions. Recent fuel revisions implemented during May pushed prices higher across multiple cities after crude oil prices surged globally.

Latest Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (June 9)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 112.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

The rates remained unchanged on June 9 despite continued volatility in global crude oil markets. Hyderabad remains the most expensive among the major metros, while Delhi continues to have the lowest fuel prices among the six cities listed.

However, industry observers note that sustained pressure from international crude oil markets could influence future revisions if global prices continue to remain elevated.

India's fuel pricing mechanism is linked to several factors, including international crude oil benchmarks, exchange rates, refinery costs, freight expenses and taxes imposed by both the central and state governments. As a result, retail fuel rates often differ significantly across regions.

The recent fuel price hikes witnessed in May came after a prolonged period of stability and were driven primarily by rising global oil prices amid geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions in key energy-producing regions. Since then, consumers and businesses have been closely monitoring daily fuel price updates for any further revisions.

While no fresh increase has been announced for June 9, experts believe future fuel pricing decisions will depend largely on movements in crude oil prices and the financial position of oil marketing companies. For now, motorists can expect fuel rates to remain steady, barring any major shifts in the global energy market.

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