Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao slammed CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on delimitation, accusing him of hypocrisy over the division of Hyderabad and noting the previous delimitation was done by the Congress government, not the BJP.

BJP Hits Back at Revanth Reddy Over Delimitation

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao hit back at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remarks on Delimitation and reminded the latter, "Whom did he consult before dividing Hyderabad into three parts?". The BJP leader noted that the previous delimitation was carried out by Congress. "... Revanth Reddy fell into his own trap. By talking about the North-South division, he is targeting the Congress indirectly because earlier Delimitation was done under the Congress government... Whatever situation we are facing now is due to the policies of the Congress... Whom did Revanth Reddy consult before dividing Hyderabad into three parts... The people of South India are well-educated, and they know what's right for them...," Rao told ANI.

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Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had called for a protracted struggle against the Union government, demanding that seats in Southern states be allocated based on the pro-rata principle during the delimitation of constituencies.

PM Modi Assures Fair Delimitation in Parliament

Rao's remarks came as the debate during the special three-day Parliament session on women's reservation and delimitation started on Thursday.

Seeking to ally apprehension of opposition parties over the delimitation of constituencies and the "proportionate increase" in strength of Lok Sabha to implement the Women's Reservation Act from 2029 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said "whether it is the South, the North, the East, the West, small states or large states, the decision-making process will not do injustice to anyone" and there will be no change in proportion in the proposed increase in seats in the lower House of Parliament.

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said he can give a guarantee or a promise about his remarks if the opposition wants, as the government's intention is clear. "I want to say from this House today with a great sense of responsibility that whether it is the South, the North, the East, the West, small states or large states... this decision-making process will not discriminate against or do injustice to anyone. In the past government that was in power, in whose time the delimitation took place, there will be no change in that proportion either, and the increase will also be in the same proportion," he said.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. (ANI)