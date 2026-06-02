BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Karnataka government, alleging it prioritizes 'power games' over governance. He claimed key civic and infrastructure issues are being ignored while leaders are busy with cabinet formation and political negotiations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, alleging that despite expectations of improved governance, the state continues to be driven by internal political struggles rather than administrative priorities. He said the situation in the state reflects continued "power games" even after a significant time in office, and claimed that governance issues have been sidelined.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "We felt that after three years of this constant game of thrones in Karnataka, now finally the focus will be on Administration and governance, but still they are playing power games."

Governance Concerns Raised

He further alleged that key civic and infrastructure concerns have not received attention from the state leadership. "Till now, not a single meeting has been convened for pothole roads, water-logging, infrastructure, raising economic debt and corruption in Karnataka. Instead, there are meetings to decide on who will get which Cabinet berth," he said.

Poonawalla also claimed that the administrative machinery in the state has been affected due to political negotiations within the ruling setup. "The entire Administration has come to a standstill, and the people are suffering," he added.

Cabinet Formation and Leadership Changes

Poonawalla's remarks come amid ongoing political discussions within Karnataka's ruling establishment over leadership coordination and Cabinet-related deliberations, ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony on June 3rd as the Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.

Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka have converged in Delhi as the party high command, along with outgoing CM Siddaramaiah and CM designate DK Shivakumar, meet to give final shape to the new cabinet in the state. A decision on ministerial berths and the Deputy CM will be taken during the course of the meetings.

Shivakumar Expresses Gratitude

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar today expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family for their role in shaping his political journey, a day ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the state's next Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said the Gandhi family had influenced his political career not only through leadership but also through the trust and encouragement they extended to him over the years. "The Gandhi family has played a defining role in my political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in me at different stages of my life," Shivakumar said. (ANI)