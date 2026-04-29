BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj called the NDA's wins in Assam, Bengal, and Puducherry a "tsunami of faith" in PM Modi. The BJP secured a massive majority in Assam and scripted a historic triumph in West Bengal, defeating Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday said that the mandate in favour of the BJP-led NDA in Assam, Bengal and Puducherry is a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. Speaking to ANI, she stated that the electoral mandate in favour of the BJP-NDA is not just a wave, but a "tsunami of faith expressed in guarantees and policies of PM Modi."

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Assam Assembly Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA won a three-fourths majority in Assam assembly polls with BJP scoring a two-thirds majority on its own in the northeastern state. According to the latest information from the Election Commission, the BJP has won 81 seats and is leading on one seat in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP's allies, Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad, won 10 seats each. While Congress has won just 15 seats and is leading in four. In a setback for Congress, party leader Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes.

BJP's Triumph in West Bengal

West Bengal, what was once considered an impregnable stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now turned into the BJP's biggest eastern triumph, reshaping the political map of the state in a way few had anticipated. As counting progressed across the state's 293 constituencies, the BJP surged far beyond the majority mark of 147 seats, ultimately establishing an overwhelming lead with 207 seats (including wins and leads). In stark contrast, the TMC lagged at just 80 seats, a massive decline from its previously dominant position. Smaller parties remained largely peripheral in the final tally, with the Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party picking up two seats each, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the All India Secular Front managed just one seat apiece. Out of all constituencies, results for 254 seats were declared, with 39 still reflecting leads at the time--yet the broader picture was unmistakable: Bengal had chosen a new political direction.

Vote Share Analysis

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level. The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%.

Upset in Bhabanipur

Perhaps the most symbolic and politically consequential moment of the election came from the Bhabanipur constituency, long considered a bastion of Mamata Banerjee. In a stunning upset, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP defeated Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes against Banerjee's 58,812, while CPI(M)'s Shrijeev Biswas trailed far behind.

The loss not only marked a personal setback for Banerjee but also underscored the scale of the political shift underway in West Bengal. (ANI)