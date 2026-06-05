Congress's Pramod Tiwari accuses the BJP of having a 'one-point formula' to dismantle the TMC in West Bengal. Conversely, the BJP's Samik Bhattacharya alleges Mamata Banerjee is jeopardizing India-Bangladesh ties and the safety of minorities.

Congress accuses BJP of 'one-point agenda' against TMC

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party's political strategy in West Bengal is driven by a singular, focused agenda that is "to finish off the TMC." Speaking to ANI, Tiwari asserted that the ruling party at the Centre has abandoned its responsibilities toward public welfare, choosing instead to focus its entire attention on dismantling the opposition in the state.

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"They don't have to work for the welfare of the people, but rather to finish off the TMC," he said. He further accused the ruling party of orchestrating a systematic campaign to undermine the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its chief, Mamata Banerjee. "The BJP's one-point formula is how to break the TMC there, in which they have been quite successful too; how to weaken Mamata Banerjee and how to carry out a smear campaign against her, and that's exactly what they are doing," the Congress leader stated.

BJP hits back, slams Mamata Banerjee

Conversely, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya accused Mamata Banerjee of jeopardising international diplomatic ties and compromising the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. Bhattacharya dismissed the Chief Minister's recent statements as lacking any merit, asserting that they have been met with near-universal disapproval. "The allegation is that whatever Mamata Banerjee has said, any citizen of West Bengal, any citizen of this world, any Indian is condemning it. It has no significance. Mamata Banerjee is ruining the bilateral relationship (between India and Bangladesh). Because of Mamata Banerjee, crores of Hindus living there (in Bangladesh) are feeling unsafe," Bhattacharya said.

Complaint filed against Mamata Banerjee

The remarks come after Advocate Rinki Chatterjee Singh on Thursday filed a complaint against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Siliguri Cyber Police Station. According to the complaint, Singh alleged that certain public statements made by Banerjee were provocative and defamatory towards constitutional institutions and security agencies.

In her complaint, Singh alleged that, "Recently, through various public speeches, political platforms and media interactions, the accused has allegedly made several provocative and inflammatory statements against constitutional institutions of India, including the Election Commission of India and the Central Armed Forces deployed for maintaining law and order during elections. The accused publicly questioned the integrity, neutrality and credibility of such constitutional institutions, thereby allegedly attempting to create public distrust and disaffection against the State machinery."

The complaint further refers to remarks allegedly made at a political platform on June 2 and seeks legal action and investigation under applicable provisions of law. (ANI)