BJP President Nitin Nabin accused Keralam's LDF and UDF of "game-fixing" politics for 70 years. He highlighted the BJP's vote share growth to 20% and asserted that the public will reject these "match-fixers" for a "developed Keralam".

BJP Slams LDF-UDF 'Game-Fixing' Politics

BJP National President Nitin Nabin launched a sharp attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of engaging in "game-fixing" politics by alternately supporting and criticising each other to stay in power. Speaking to ANI, Nabin highlighted the BJP's growing support in Keralam, noting that the party's vote share has increased from 2% to 20%, which reflects its steady progress. He said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the state is now aspiring to transform from simply "Kerala" into a "developed Keralam."

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"This time, the BJP will make the lotus bloom in Keralam. The kind of support we are receiving from the people here--having moved from 2% vote share to 20%--shows our progress. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, what was once just 'Kerala' now aspires to move forward as a 'developed Keralam'," said Nabin.

He further alleged that for over 70 years, Keralam politics has been dominated by a cycle of "game fixing" between the LDF and UDF. According to him, both alliances have taken turns in power by levelling allegations against each other, a pattern that the public now clearly understands. Nabin asserted that the people of Keralam are ready to reject these "match-fixers" and bring an end to this political cycle by voting them out of power.

"For a very long time--over the past 70 years--the politics of so-called "game fixing" between the LDF and UDF has continued. Now, the people of Keralam will uproot this system. These "match-fixers," who alternate between power and opposition by trading allegations against each other, have been understood by the public. The people of Keralam will now respond to this and remove these match-fixing forces from power," said Nabin.

'Keralam Deprived of Development'

The BJP chief added that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the people would ensure the rise of the BJP in the state. He claimed that Keralam has long been deprived of development and welfare, and that even sectors like tourism--once a major strength--have suffered due to neglect. "They will ensure that the BJP's lotus blooms under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. For a long time, the people of Keralam have been deprived of development and welfare. Keralam, which is known for its tourism, has seen that sector decline under them. There is hardly any sector they have worked to improve. Today, Keralam stands at the 15th position in the health index," said Nabin.

Keralam Assembly Elections 2026

Meanwhile, Nabin held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Attingal constituency, P Sudheer. Sudheer will be facing competition from LDF candidate OS Ambika, who is current MLA from the seat; meanwhile, UDF have fielded Santhosh Bhadran from the constituency.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Keralam was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 voters belong to the 18-19 age group. (ANI)