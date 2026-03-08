The seventh day of the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Assam saw a massive public turnout, energising CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Covering 25 constituencies, the yatra has reportedly bolstered the BJP and put a fragmented opposition on the defensive.

Massive Turnout Energises Yatra

The seventh day of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party witnessed a massive public turnout and enthusiastic participation from people across different sections of society on Sunday.

The day's programme commenced from the Margherita Constituency, popularly known as the "city of black diamonds", and concluded in the Makum Constituency after passing through the historic oil town of Digboi. The large public response during the yatra energised Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reaffirmed his commitment to continue working for the development and progress of Assam. Dilip Saikia, President of the Assam Pradesh BJP and a Member of Parliament, accompanied the Chief Minister throughout the programme, providing organisational leadership and support.

CM 'Mama' Receives Public Blessings

In a press statement issued from the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita stated that, in the run-up to the elections, people from all sections of society had enthusiastically joined the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra," thereby strengthening the BJP and placing the opposition forces on the defensive.

Over the preceding seven days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had travelled more than 800 kilometres, reaching out directly to the people across over 25 constituencies. During the course of the yatra, he was greeted by the public, affectionately addressed as their "mama," offering encouragement and blessings for his continued efforts toward the development of Assam.

Several moments marked the journey. Some individuals stepped away from wedding ceremonies to seek the Chief Minister's blessings, while others expressed gratitude for becoming self-reliant through financial assistance received under the Chief Minister's Udyamita Abhiyan. Many citizens thanked him for ensuring transparent recruitment processes, while others held his hands and recited sacred Naam-Ghosa hymns, praying for his success and well-being.

Yatra Puts Opposition on the Defensive

This remarkable political phenomenon drew the attention of leaders across both the ruling and opposition parties. From Upper Assam to Lower Assam, and from the Barak Valley to the Brahmaputra Valley, public discourse was dominated by discussions surrounding the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra.' The massive participation of the people doubled the enthusiasm of the BJP workers while simultaneously putting the opposition under considerable pressure.

The opposition parties in Assam, already embroiled in internal conflicts over seat-sharing arrangements, were unable to present a unified front. The people of Assam, by rejecting the allegations, conspiracies, and misinformation spread by the Congress and other opposition forces, were seen extending their support to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Furthermore, the people of Dibrugarh, the home district of Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who had labelled the BJP's "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" as a "curse yatra", reportedly admitted that they hardly recognised his political presence. Overwhelming public participation in the yatra decisively shattered the arrogance and pessimism of the opposition. The people also made it clear that they stood firmly with the Chief Minister and had no association with any forces sympathetic to Pakistan, the release stated. (ANI)