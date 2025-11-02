BJP MP Dharmshila Gupta countered RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's allegation that the BJP-NDA protects criminals in Bihar. Gupta urged Yadav to 'reflect on his own conscience', citing the 'lawlessness' and 'kidnapping industry' during the RJD regime.

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Dharmshila Gupta on Sunday hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav over his allegation that the ruling BJP-NDA was "protecting criminals" in Bihar. Gupta said that the former deputy chief minister should "reflect on his own conscience" considering the lawlessness that prevailed during the RJD regime.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"A person who himself was surrounded by criminal activities, during whose tenure Lalu and Rabri went to jail in the fodder scam, and the Shilpi murder case occurred - what can he say about this? When the kidnapping industry was active, women were raped on moving trains, and women couldn't go out in public, daughters couldn't attend school, and land was taken from youth in exchange for jobs. What can he say? He should reflect on his own conscience," Dharmshila Gupta said.

Tejashwi alleges BJP-NDA of 'shielding criminals'

The BJP leader's sharp retort came a day after Tejashwi Yadav, during a public meeting in Mokama accused the BJP-NDA government of shielding criminals and questioned the silence of the Election Commission after poll-related violence in the constituency earlier this week.

Referring to the Mokama murder case, Yadav said, "Murders are taking place in broad daylight, names are there in FIRs, but still the accused passes by the police station and campaigns, he is roaming around with a convoy of 40 people carrying guns and ammunition. A murder has taken place, but no action has been taken against even a single person."

Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, also alleged that cash was being distributed ahead of polling for assembly elections and criticised the Election Commission for its "inaction". "Where is the Election Commission? Has the Election Commission died? Is the Election Commission's law only for opposition people? Not for those in power?... There is no law; criminals are out of control, and people in power are protecting them. During elections, 10-10 thousand rupees are being distributed, but the Election Commission is not taking any action... The people of Bihar are watching that this time they will uproot and throw the BJP-NDA out of power in the elections," he said.

Mokama Poll Violence

On October 30, the man, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was found dead, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency. (ANI)