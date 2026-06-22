Suvendu Adhikari hailed the first BJP budget in WB, aimed at restoring dignity and security. Key announcements include a 20% DA hike, cash for women and unemployed graduates, a new airport near Kalyani, and an IIT/IIM for North Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday hailed the first-ever budget by the BJP government in the state, calling it an "attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity" of the state. State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state, with a net allocation of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore (Net) for the financial year 2026-2027.

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Addressing a post-budget press conference in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said that providing a "fear-free environment" to the citizens has been the priority of the government. Adhikari said, "This budget for the financial year 2026-27 was presented in the state assembly. This budget is an attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal. In this budget, priority has been given to the security of West Bengal, providing a fear-free environment to the citizens and reviving the culture. Education and agriculture have also been given importance. Emphasis has been laid on strengthening the Constitution in the state, stopping syndicates, extortion and creating an environment for crafts and business. There is no section which has been ignored in this budget."

Key Financial Announcements

The state government announced a 20 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, bringing the total DA to 38 per cent. This will come into effect from October 1. The BJP had promised DA in line with the Centre's rate. Suvendu Adhikari asked for time to deliver the promise. CM Adhikari said, "Give our government some time; we are committed to filling the 22 per cent DA gap. This time, we are providing 20 per cent DA."

Direct Cash Transfer Schemes

Along with Rs 3,000 each to women under the Annapurna Scheme, the Finance Minister announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to unmarried female students to reduce the dropout rate of female students in higher education. Among direct cash transfer schemes, the West Bengal government also proposed a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for unemployed graduates in the age group of 21-45 years from October, and others will be given Rs 2,000 per month. Dasgupta said that the scheme will benefit "students whose family income is less than Rs 1 lakh per year and who are not receiving benefits from any existing social protection scheme." Retired journalists will be provided with a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

Infrastructure and Education Projects

As promised in the BJP's manifesto, the government proposed an IIT and an IIM in North Bengal with the assistance of the Centre. For Falta, a seat which the party won in the repolling, Dagupta announced a plan to develop the area as a model.

The state government also announced a new greenfield airport near Kalyani, presenting its first budget in the Legislative Assembly. State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said, "Kolkata Airport is facing significant passenger congestion, and there is a need for a second Airport in Kolkata to boost the regional economy. Government will identify 1,000-1,500 acres of land near Kalyani to set up a new green field airport near Kolkata."

Cultural Initiatives

He also announced that a museum will be established to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram and Syama Prasad Mukherjee's birthday, July 6, will be declared a state government holiday. (ANI)