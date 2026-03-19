BJP MP Nishikant Dubey blamed the Congress party for all national issues, particularly infiltration. He alleged a 1972 secret pact between Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman allowed Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote bank politics.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday described the Congress party as the root cause of all national issues, especially highlighting the issue of alleged inflitration. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Dubey said, "After reading books or seeing the politics of the country, I am personally convinced that all the problems that are visible in this country today, which the Opposition is fueling, at the root of it is the Nehru-Gandhi family or the Congress Party. On that basis, I started a series, 'Congress Ka Kala Adhyay'. It started on the 17th."

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Alleged Secret Agreement on Infiltration

He addressed the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country and attributed an allegedly secret agreement between former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1972, which gave free rein to Bangladeshi citizens to live in the country, opening the gates for infiltrators. "The biggest problem right now, the problem due to which we, the people of Bihar, the people of Jharkhand, the people of Bengal, the people of Assam, the people of Tripura and even the people of Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat are troubled, is the Bangladeshi infiltrators. Approximately, around 5-8 crore, maybe even 10 crore people came from Bangladesh... Our tribal population, which used to be 45% according to the census of 1951, today in Santhal Pargana it is 24%, and the Muslim population, which was 9%, is 25-26%," he said.

"On 19 March 1972, Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a secret agreement in which the Congress gave a free hand to the Bangladeshi infiltrators and the citizens of Bangladesh to come here, and the Congress felt that if the Muslims came here, then it would be their vote bank... And when I posted that, many people reacted to it, saying that it is wrong... So today I made another tweet...," he added.

Vote Bank Politics and BJP's Resolve

Dubey further alleged that the Congress comprised with the country's sovereignty due to vote bank politics. Lauding the efforts of the BJP government, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have pledged to free the country of infiltrators. "The reason behind this was the vote bank politics of the Congress and the compromise it made in 1972... cannot be worse, unimaginable, unbelievable and any compromise that betrays the country. Today, the entire country is facing Bangladeshi infiltrators, for which the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have taken an oath that they will remove the Bangladeshi infiltrators under any circumstances...," he said.

Earlier in December 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to removing infiltrators from across the country, using the redevelopment of the historic Batadrava Than in Assam as a key example of the government's resolve against illegal encroachment. "The BJP resolves to remove all infiltrators from the entire country. Was it right that Bangladeshi infiltrators were there at this place of Sankardeva? Congress treated infiltrators - who threatened the people, culture and identity of Assam, as its vote bank," the Home Minister said. (ANI)