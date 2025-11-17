BJP's Dilip Ghosh demanded a probe into TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's claim that arms are being given to BJP workers at Raj Bhavan. Ghosh called the remark harmful to democracy. Governor CV Ananda Bose refuted the allegation, daring the MP to verify.

BJP Demands Probe into TMC MP's 'Arms in Raj Bhavan' Claim

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh has called for Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee to be investigated for claiming that arms and ammunition are being distributed in West Bengal's Raj Bhavan to BJP workers in an attempt to target the ruling party members in the State.

The BJP leader said that with the TMC leader being a senior lawyer and an MP, his statements and behaviour is wholly "unexpected" and harms the Constitution and democracy itself.

"Kalyan Banerjee is a senior lawyer, MP, and long-time politician. Such behaviour is not expected from him, which harms our Constitution and democracy. He should also speak thoughtfully; otherwise, he should be brought within the ambit of the law," Ghosh told ANI here.

Banerjee Alleges Governor 'Entertaining BJP Criminals'

Banerjee had alleged earlier that Governor Bose is "entertaining BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan" and giving them weapons to attack TMC workers in the state.

"Tell the Bengal Governor not to entertain BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan. He is keeping them there and giving them arms and ammunition to go and attack TMC workers. As long as such a governor is in office, nothing good will happen in Bengal," Banerjee said while at an event in Hooghly, Seelampur.

Governor Dares TMC MP to Verify Claims

In response, Governor CV Ananda Bose dared the TMC MP to verify his claims, saying that Raj Bhavan has been open to the public already.

"Searching for arms and ammunition in the Raj Bhavan is like a blind man searching in the dark for a black cat that is not there," Governor Bose told ANI.

Bose questioned Banerjee's intentions, asking if the TMC MP was expressing a lack of confidence in the state police force or revealing internal party politics. He emphasised the serious implications of such allegations, stating that they undermine the credibility of the Kolkata Police. (ANI)