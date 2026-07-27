Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar blamed 'goons' from Left groups for violence at a Kolkata student protest. CM Suvendu Adhikari said 7 cases were filed and 70 miscreants identified after reporters and police were attacked.

'Goons Took Over Protest': Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Monday said that "goons and hooligans" took over a students protest staged by Left and ultra-Left groups in Kolkata on Friday, reporters were assaulted and beaten, and said those responsible would have to face consequences.

Speaking to reporters, Majumdar said, " Yesterday, in the name of cockroaches, the left and the ultra-left have demonstrated on the roads of Kolkata, and we have observed that the goons and the hooligans they took over the agitation and they molested the reporters, they have beaten the reporters and the police is now taking the action."

He further said, "It is the BJP government; we won't allow appeasement politics, so those who have done this kind of atrocity on the reporters as well as the common man will have to pay for that."

State Govt Vows Action, Identifies Miscreants

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said seven cases have been registered and at least 70 people identified as "miscreants" in connection with the violence during a NEET students protest in Kolkata on Friday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Adhikari condemned the attack on media persons during the protest and said it was important to establish what happened during the incident.

He said the protest was initially peaceful, but miscreants from Metiabruz, Khidderpore and Belgachia joined the rally and attacked mediapersons and police personnel. "Yesterday's protest was peaceful, but miscreants from Metiabruz, Khidderpore and Belgachia entered the rally and attacked mediapersons and police personnel. We have received written complaints from media persons," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said that seven cases have been registered in connection with the incident and around 70 people have been identified as miscreants. Some of those involved were identified as Afroz, Nahid, Tanveer, Rahul and Jamal.

Adhikari further claimed that the rally was called by a person named Dedipya Ganguly, who was backed by the Left party earlier.

He said the rally was organised by DYFI, SFI and other organisations and was initially peaceful, but the situation turned violent after miscreants joined the gathering and targeted media persons and police.

CM Adhikari met with the injured at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and shared details in a post on X.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for those injured during the protests and initiate strict action against those responsible. "I strongly condemn the brutal attack by miscreants on Police Personnel and Journalists in Kolkata today. Several injured Journalists are currently undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. I visited the Hospital to meet the injured Journalists and personally enquired about their health. I have issued directions to ensure that they receive the best treatment possible. Strict legal action will be taken against all the culprits involved. I have asked the CP Kolkata Police to identify the miscreants and initiate legal action against them," he said.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee also met the injured at SSKM Hospital and called for swift action against those responsible. (ANI)