    'BJP won't cross 100 mark in 2024 polls,' claims Nitish Kumar

    While speaking at the CPI-M's 11th General Convention in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged all opposition parties, including the Congress, to unite to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again urged all opposition parties, including the Congress, to unite to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A 'unified front' could reduce the BJP to fewer than 100 seats, the 71-year-old Bihar leader said to applause at an event attended by several opposition leaders, including the Congress.

    "I'd like you (Congress) to make a quick decision. If they follow my advice and fight together, they (the BJP) will lose less than 100 seats; however, if they do not follow my advice, you know what will happen," said Kumar without mentioning BJP. 

    While speaking at the CPI-M's 11th General Convention in Patna, he also said that he has no ambitions to become Prime Minister or has never run for the position.

    "My only aim is to unite and free the country from those who spread hatred. I don't want anything at all. We will support you," he said. 

    His deputy Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi all attended the event.

    After switching allies and forming a new government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar has made several attempts to form an alliance of like-minded parties to challenge the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Last year, the Bihar leader said that if opposition parties united, they could win with a 'huge majority' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had also said that he would continue to try to make it a reality and that it was now up to these parties.

