'Disruption yatra': BJP slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after his convoy halts local trains in Buxar

According to reports, two passenger trains were asked to stop at the outer signal of Buxar station to give a smooth passage to CM's convoy. The distressed passengers were forced to deboard the train and walk for some distance to reach their destination.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy on Wednesday (January 18) halted local trains in Buxar district for 15 minutes. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar's Samadhan Yatra' reached Buxar on January 18.

The Bihar Chief Minister was going from the Police Lines to a guesthouse in Buxar. As his convoy was to go through a railway crossing, some trains, such as Patna-Buxar local and Kamakhya Express, were reportedly halted at the outer signal, leaving many passengers inconvenienced.

Also read: 'Welcome Prime Minister...!': Uddhav-led Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi over his visit to Mumbai

According to reports, two passenger trains were asked to stop at the outer signal of Buxar station to give a smooth passage to CM's convoy. The distressed passengers were forced to deboard the train and walk for some distance to reach their destination.

Reacting to this, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs Ashwini Choubey slammed Bihar CM and has ordered a high-level probe into the matter. "Nitish Kumar has not embarked on Samadhan yatra but on disruption yatra," he said.

Nitish Kumar's convoy had to cross Itadhi Gumti on the Delhi Hawada route in Buxar and due to this, the trains were stopped at the outer signal.

Also read: Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response

It is reportedly said that the CM is engaged in reviewing the implementation of various government schemes and holding meetings with officials during the yatra.

The Bihar CM began the Yatra on January 5 from West Champaran's Bettiah and is expected to conclude it on January 29 while covering various districts of the state.

When asked about the incident, cabin man Santosh said, "The trains have been stopped for the CM's convoy." Passengers also said that they had to get off the train and faced inconvenience.